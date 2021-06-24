Actress Vanessa Hudgens says she never fancied finding love on a dating app, and yet ended up meeting the new man in her life, American baseball star Cole Tucker, over Zoom. "I still cannot get over the fact that it happened. I remember during quarantine I was single, and I thought I'll go on a date. Vanessa Hudgens and MLB Player Cole Tucker Make Their Relationship Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day (View Post).

I always said I would never go on a dating app and then I found myself on the dating app. I was working in New York and my girlfriend would want to help, and they added me to a group text. Everyone's sending gifts of themselves, like Joe Jonas had a little herbal aroma and I had a GIF of myself," she said. Happy Birthday Vanessa Hudgens: 5 Shades of Style That the Actress Showed Us in 2020 (See Pics).

"Then, there's a gift in the group chat of a baseball player and sliding onto the chat. I thought it was a joke. So, I just responded and we started talking. It's wild that I you know we found each other over zoom," she added on "The Drew Barrymore Show", which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

