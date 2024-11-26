WWE RAW is in an intense phase as we are closing in on the WWE Survivor Series 2024. This episode of WWE RAW made things clearer and clearer going into the Survivor Series 2024. There have been a lot of disputes among already well-established pacts and on the other hand, we have seen some unexpected team-ups ahead of the Survivor Series 2024. Both brands, WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, are ready to be unleashed at the Survivor Series which is all set to take place on Saturday, November 30 in Canada. WWE SmackDown Results Today, November 22: CM Punk Joins Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline as ‘Wiseman’ Returns, Cody Rhodes Confronts Kevin Owens; Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 'OG Bloodline' managed to find their fifth member of their team, which is none other than the 'Best in the World' CM Punk. They are going to take on Solo Sikoa's bloodline in a five vs five match. Damian Priest unleashed havoc on Gunther during WWE RAW when the former Judgement Day member put the World Heavyweight Champion through the announcer's table ahead of the WWE Survivor Series 2024. We now have the Women's Intercontinental Championship on board, and the champion will be decided via a tournament. WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Damian Priest Puts Gunther Through Announcer's Table

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Adam Pearce Unveils WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Title

Say hello to the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m80B7mbinN — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2024

Roman Reigns and CM Punk to Talk at WWE SmackDown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Bron Breakker Crashes into Announcer's Table

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Sheamus, Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser to Battle for IC Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Vanessa Hudgens Acknowledges Roman Reigns As OTC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Beat War Raiders to Retain Tag Team Titles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Bayley Helps Bianca Blair Beat Nia Jax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Tensions Are High Between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Bayley Replaces Jade Cargill in Women's Survivor Series War Games Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

After Jade Cargill was ruled out, Bayley is now the new addition in the women's Survivor Series War Games match and she will represent the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Blair, Naomi and Iyo Sky. The Judgement Day once again defended their tag team titles after cheap tactics. Bron Breakker is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser at the Survivor Series 2024. The tension between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods is high as they approach the 10th anniversary of the New Day.

