When Kevin Feige Thought Signing Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Thor and Loki Would Either Make or Break the MCU

Hollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 12:49 PM IST
When Kevin Feige Thought Signing Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Thor and Loki Would Either Make or Break the MCU
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Thor and Loki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Believe it or not, but Thor's success was a prominent chapter in the history of MCU. Director Kenneth Branagh who was entrusted this huge responsibility didn't realise its importance until his movie went on to become a success with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston being the new fan favourites. Branagh in his recent interaction with Collider revealed how Kevin Feige wasn't convinced with the casting but the director kept pushing their names. It was a gamble that played in their favour. Iron Man 3 and The Avengers to Be Re-Released in Hong Kong Cinemas After COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Get Lifted.

Branagh recalled his Saturday meeting with Feige while describing how Hemsworth and Hiddleston came on board. "I’ll never forget the moment that we cast those two boys [Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston]. It was like a sort of meditation or a sort of incantation… Kevin Feige must’ve walked around this long oval table a hundred times on that Saturday morning as I kept sort of saying, ‘I think we should call them.’ ‘Are you sure?’ ‘Yeah, I think we should call them.’… and I knew how profoundly serious that decision was," Branagh said while recalling the day he dialled their numbers. Extraction Star Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Overwhelmed’ to Know About the Marvel Movies Craze in India.

Check out Thor Trailer

Speaking about how Marvel CEO wasn't convinced with the choice, Branagh elaborated saying, "Kevin said, ‘We’ll never make a more important decision in this company than what’s happening in this room, Saturday morning at 10:30 when you pick up the phone to Chris Hemsworth and then Tom Hiddleston. It’s either going to work or it’s not. Good luck.’” Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder's Script 'Insane', Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film.

Coming to how crucial Thor's release was in the MCU, Branagh admitted he never realised the intensity of the character and why its success was so essential. "To be honest, I never considered just how important Thor was to the MCU—if that movie hadn’t worked, it would’ve been impossible to introduce Thanos or the Infinity Gems or get into the really weird stuff like Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange," he asserted.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

