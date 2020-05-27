Iron Man 3 and The Avengers to Be Re-Released in Hong Kong Cinemas After COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Get Lifted

Avengers, Iron Man 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions have now been lifted in Hong Kong and things are slowly coming back to normal, theatres are trying their best to entice viewers back to the big screen by re-releasing some iconic films. Earlier, we reported that Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy will be re-released in selected theatres, including IMAX, from early June. Now Marvel fans can rejoice too as the studio is all set to re-release Iron Man 3 and The Avengers in Hong Kong cinemas from May 28 until June 10 as reported by Hollywood Reporter. Ahead Of Tenet's Release, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy to Re-Release in Hong Kong in June.

It surely is going to be tough to bring audiences back to the big screen post the recent coronavirus outbreak as the and virus scare is expected to remain for a while hampering outdoor activities for many. Cinemas are trying their best to lure viewers by re-releasing some blockbusters before new film releases begin which is expected to happen from July. Among other businesses, the entertainment business too has been badly hit thanks to coronavirus and theatres will now have to find new ways to and earn back their losses.

Reports state while as of now only two Marvel films have been announced to be up for re-release, we hear the studios may add a few others too. The appeal for Marvel films in Hong Kong has been huge and it will be interesting to see how the response for theatres is in the post-lockdown phase. Chris Evans Opens Up On Why He Agreed To Play Captain America After Rejecting The Role Several Times.

After Marvel's re-release, Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is all set to hit Hong Kong cinemas as Batman Begins is scheduled for rerelease on June 4, followed The Dark Knight on June 11, and The Dark Knight Rises on June 18.