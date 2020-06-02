Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Was Approached to Direct Justice League But She Rejected it For THIS Reason

Patty Jenkins rejected the offer to direct Justice League (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is probably considered as the best movie in DCEU so far. In fact, the movie was able to save the DC universe's sinking ship and even helped it stay afloat in some way. And the credit for its success partly goes to its director, Patty Jenkins. She was immensely praised for directing the Gadot starrer and the film's box office success prompted the makers to hire her for the sequel as well. However, we didn't know her popularity in the WB studio was so much so that the head honchos even considered her for their much ambitious Justice League movie. Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Calls Black Widow Tonally Different From MCU.

Jenkins in her new interaction with Premiere revealed that she was approached to direct Justice League but rejected it for having too many characters. "I love comics, but I’ve come to superheroes through films. There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don’t know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don’t really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I’ve been contacted to make a ‘Justice League’ movie in the past, and it doesn’t connect to me. Too many characters," she said while explaining the reason behind her rejection. Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Opens Up About Quitting Chris Hemsworth's Thor: The Dark World.

We wonder if she was hinting about Zack Snyder's Justice League which he had to leave midway. There are chances that Warner Bros approached Jenkins before they picked Joss Whedon to complete their project. Nonetheless, we bet the director is not upset about her decision, especially after seeing the kind of response Justice League received.