Zack Snyder Birthday: 3 Best Scenes From His Films That We Cannot Get Over (Watch Video)

Zack Snyder (Photo Credits: Vero)

Popular filmmaker Zack Snyder turns 54 today. The handsome man, who can easily pass off for an actor, has made some of the most funs films ever, which have always left the audience polarised. He has definitely changed the game in cinema. He has introduced the audience to his style of visual grammar and got them addicted to it. So much so, that thousands of fans are constantly asking for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: After Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa's Posts, DC Fanboys' Demand for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ From Warner Bros Just Got Stronger.

So, while most of us fans are campaigning online for Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut -- it exists -- let us take a break and marvel over some of the best scenes from movies by the director. Happy birthday, Zack. Justice League: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot Join #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Movement (View Tweets).

This Is Sparta! (300)

This film changed the visual grammar of movies. The cinematography style is different. The colour correction is trippy. And the scene when Gerald Butler, flaunting his muscular bod, screams at the top his of lungs, "This Is Sparta!"...goosebumps. The scene has become iconic and has even birth to many memes.

Sweet Dreams (Sucker Punch)

While the whole movie is an entertaining watch (not everyone's cup of tea), there is one scene that stands out the most. The opening credits sequence. The whole scene is in slow-motion, while a spooky, melodious version of the song Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This plays in the background.

Batman VS Superman (Dawn Of Justice)

The first fight scene between Superman and Batman is insane. It plays with your expectations and turns the tables when you don't expect it. Umm...chances are that Zack was not the man behind how this scene turned out on the big screen. You see, Zack left directorial duties after finishing a huge chunk of the film. See, this is why we need the Snyder Cut. Release it, NOW!

In the coming days, we will see Wonder Woman 1984 and Army of the Dead. Zack has produced WW84, while he has directed the latter for Netflix. Army of the Dead stars our very own Indian export, Huma Qureshi, BTW. We are eagerly looking forward to the zombie heist film. It will definitely have scenes that the world will remember forever.