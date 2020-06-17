Coronavirus in India: Live Map

K-Pop Star Yohan Passes Away at 28, From His Real Name to Last Song, Know More About This TST Boy Band Member

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 03:57 PM IST
K-Pop Star Yohan Passes Away at 28, From His Real Name to Last Song, Know More About This TST Boy Band Member
K-pop Yohan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Kpop world was devastated as news of TST band member Yohan's death came in. The 28-year-old member of the Korean pop boy band passed away on June 16. Cause of his death is yet to be ascertained while the KJ Music Entertainment has asked fans to stay away from speculations into his death. His funeral will take place at a cemetery in Yongin. The singer just celebrated his birthday recently on April 16. We tell you more about this singer.

Yohan's real name is Kim Jung Hwan.  He was born in Ulsan in South Korea. He began a stint in KPop in the year 2015 with the group NOM. After that band broke off, in the year 2017, Yohan debuted with TST (Top Secret) as a vocalist. He can play the drums and piano as well. Other band members of the group are Ain, Junghoon, and Yonghyeon. Their most recent release was a single released in January called “Count Down." Some of the group's popular tracks were She, Mind Control, Love Story, Paradise and Wake Up.

Check Out the Group's Last Track Countdown:

"The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting," the statement by the company read. Yohan's last Instagram post mentioned that he wanted to travel. It is heartbreaking for all Kpop fans to see the demise of one of their favourite singers of TST. Condolence messages have been posted on social media ever since the news broke out. Some have questioned about his well-being. We wish his family the strength to deal with this loss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

