Kanye West and Taylor Swift's Full Phone Call Leaked Video Exposes the 'Famous' Singer's Lies? Twitterati Trend #KanyeWestIsOver (Watch Video)

Taylor Swift, Kanye West (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Taylor Swift-Kanye West feud just got a fresh lease of life and things may get way more spicer than before. Remember their famous 2016 fallout after Kanye West released his song "Famous", which featured the line ‘For all my Southside n***** that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b***h famous.’ West had claimed then that he had received permission from Taylor to use the line, with his wife Kim Kardashian releasing a video that appeared to prove him right, although there's a twist in the tale. The complete recording of that call has now been leaked and well, it turns out Kanye may be wrong and Twitterati have already named him a 'liar'. Miss Americana: 5 Powerful Moments from Taylor Swift's Documentary That Reveal Her Personal and Professional Struggle as Young Female Artist.

What's left netizens shocked it that Taylor in fact was right way back in 2016 when she maintained that 'b**ch' wasn't a part of the conversation. The full call between Kanye and Taylor leaked online does show that Kanye left out the fact that he calls Taylor a “b*tch”. The conversation in the latest call leak goes like, Kanye after revealing his line, laughingly, Taylor says, "That’s not mean!" Kanye then states, "If you felt it’s funny and cool and hip-hop and felt like just the college drop-out and Ye that you love, then people will be way into it" to which Taylor further says, "I mean, I need to think about it…because it is absolutely crazy."

Check Out the Video Here:

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

Well, Twitterati certainly not letting Kanye go and we quick enough to start the trend #KanyeWestIsOver and #KanyeWestOverParty. A user commenting on the call leak wrote, "‘What’s that? kim and kanye finally exposed for lying and receiving their predicted karma after publicly mortifying taylor swift? i love this song." Another user wrote, "The truth is Taylor Swift made Kanye West famous but Kanye Stans are not ready for that conversation."Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift Had a Mini Gym Drama After He was Asked to Vacate the Room For the ‘Love Story’ Singer.

Who's the Lier Now?

all of yall whoever sided with this trash man and his trash wife called Taylor a liar and bullied her to the point she almost quit music can go to hell now. #TaylorToldTheTruth #kanyewestisover pic.twitter.com/zZKMv4OgYB — vik (@usedtocryforme) March 21, 2020

Taylor Army:

#TaylorToldTheTruth#kanyewestisover The only one person who made her famous is she. Absolutely HERSELF pic.twitter.com/xQT59WXNhX — 폰🏹 (@poon_ppon) March 21, 2020

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee!

Kim and Kanye sleeping soundly not aware of how they just got exposed all over twitter #kanyewestisover pic.twitter.com/43oNZakQQc — xoji.ll (@xojill1) March 21, 2020

Swifties Be Like:

Both Taylor and Kanye haven't yet reacted to these fresh developments. Let's hope that this doesn't result in another song from either one of them further!