BLACKPINK's maknae Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, is definitely not in her single era anymore! The K-Pop star is rumoured to be dating Frederic Arnault, the CEO of TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury brand that designs and manufactures watches and other fashion accessories. Lisa recently performed at ICONSIAM's Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 in December, 31and as per the latest updates, the K-Pop star's rumoured boyfriend, Frederick Arnault, was also in attendance at the New Year event. Following the event, the rumoured couple also enjoyed a cosy day out in the capital city of Bangkok. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Slays Performing Explicit Version of ‘Money’ at ICONSIAM's Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025; Video of K-Pop Sensation Goes Viral – WATCH.

Lisa and Her Rumoured BF Frederick Arnault Spotted Together in Thailand

Following an electrifying performance on December 31, 2024, Lisa and her rumoured boyfriend, Frederick Arnault, were spotted at the Wat Arun Temple in Thailand. The rumoured couple spent quality time together away from their professional commitments. The "Money" singer was photographed in a casual look, wearing a red T-shirt and cap, while her boyfriend also kept it simple. Pictures of the two quickly went viral across social media platforms, specifically X.

Lisa and Frederick Arnault at Wat Arun Temple

More Pictures of Frederick Arnault in Thailand

Frederic giving this mystery guy heart eyes in that single picture unlike all the pictures he has with Lisa 😆 cto for the pic pic.twitter.com/TfJCmBwLO7 — 🐀nault (@Tiredofher13) January 2, 2025

These photos not only serve as proof of Frederick Arnault's chemistry with the BLACKPINK member but also highlight the French businessman's interest in understanding more about Thai culture. Well, we must say Lisa is one lucky girl—or perhaps it's the other way around. Earlier, a video of Frederick cheering for his lady love Lisa while she performed her hit track"Lalisa". Stray Kids’ Bang Chan x BLACKPINK’s Lisa: K-Pop Stars Nail the ‘Walkin on Water’ Track Challenge (Watch Video).

Frederick Arnault Cheers for Lisa at Amazing Thai Countdown

For the unversed, Frederic's father is LVMH's CEO Bernard Arnault, one of the richest men in the entire world with a reported net worth of USD 193 Billion, as per Bloomberg. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lisa is preparing for her solo album ALTER EGO, scheduled for a February 28 release. She will also make her acting doubt with the upcoming third instalment of the popular series, The White Lotus.

