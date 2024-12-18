Stray Kids’ latest track Walkin On Water has everyone losing it, and it’s easy to see why. Released on December 13, this track blends old-school vibes with a modern twist, and the music, with its catchy beat and insane hook steps, is straight fire. But what makes it even cooler? Stray Kids leader Bang Chan and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who are close friends, teaming up for the hook step. The pair nailed it, bringing some serious swag to the stage. Lisa, known for her iconic dance moves, adds that extra punch with her fierce style. It’s a moment that fans won’t forget anytime soon. With over 21 million views already, Walkin’ On Water is making waves. The collab has got fans going wild, proving that when two close friends and icons team up, it’s pure magic. BLACKPINK Lisa Style File: 5 Times the K-Pop Star Channelled Rockstar Vibes and Proved She Is the Ultimate Fashion Queen! (View Pictures).

Bang Chan and Blackpink Lisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Kids (@realstraykids)

Walkin On Water Track

