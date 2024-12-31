BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, performed at the New Year's Eve celebration in Thailand today (December 31). This was the K-Pop star's first countdown performance in her homeland. The performance was part of ICONSIAM's Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025. Several videos of BLACKPINK's maknae setting the stage on fire have surfaced online. In one such video from the New Year event, the rapper-dancer can be seen throwing some cool moves as she performed the explicit version of her superhit track, "MONEY." Well, Lisa really did "drop some money" with her iconic performance. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan x BLACKPINK’s Lisa: K-Pop Stars Nail the ‘Walkin on Water’ Track Challenge (Watch Video).

Lisa Sets the Stage on Fire With ‘Money’ Performance at ICONSIAM 2025

