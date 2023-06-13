Today, on June 13, the global music phenomena BTS joyfully celebrates their remarkable 10 year anniversary. Hailing from South Korea, this extraordinary seven-member boy band has transcended cultural boundaries and captured the hearts of millions around the world. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys consists of RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Over the past decade, they have shattered records, achieved countless milestones, and created an unparalleled connection with their devoted ARMY fandom. As they commemorate this significant milestone, the impact and influence of BTS continue to resonate, we will take a look at some of the biggest hits of the Boy Band. BTS 10th Anniversary: RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope - Here's How Each 'Beyond the Scene' Member Became Part of the K-pop Band!.

Dynamite

"Dynamite" is an explosive hit song by the phenomenal South Korean boy band BTS. Released in 2020, this disco-pop track took the world by storm with its vibrant energy and uplifting lyrics. "Dynamite" marked a significant milestone for BTS, becoming their first-ever song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Butter

"Butter" is a chart-topping hit by the sensational South Korean boy band BTS. Released in 2021, this vibrant and infectious pop track instantly captivated audiences worldwide. The song not only achieved immense commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it also further solidified BTS's global dominance and showcased their versatility as artists.

Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

"Boy With Luv" is a captivating hit song by BTS. Released in 2019, this vibrant and catchy track features a collaboration with American singer Halsey. "Boy With Luv" showcases BTS's signature blend of infectious pop melodies, captivating choreography, and heartfelt lyrics.

DNA