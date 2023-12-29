BTS's J-Hope, affectionately known as Hobi, recently delighted fans with a cheeky video alongside Jimin, bidding adieu to the year 2023. With their playful antics, they sprinkled the fandom with giggles and good vibes, creating a blast of joy rivaling even the grandest of fireworks displays. Who needs pyrotechnics when you've got J-Hope and Jimin serving up a year-end extravaganza of mischief? He shared a couple of pictures where he is with his friends, and in some pictures, he is alone, but what caught ARMYs' eye was the video where Jimin is chopping his hair. It can be heard that Jimin asked in the video, "How's it going?" J-Hope fired back with a touch of humour, "Oh, just a mouthful of hair, mate! BTS’ J-Hope Gives ARMY an Update About His Promotion in Military Service, Shares New Pic On Weverse.

J-Hope's IG Pics and Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

