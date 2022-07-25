In The Soop: Friendcation, the Korean reality series, premiered on July 22, Friday. The South Korean series featured the Wooga squad, which consists of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, actors Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik and rapper Peakboy. Now, you might wonder how these stars got together in real life? Collectively known as the Wooga squad, the members are connected to each other by different means. While Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik and Kim Taehyung performed together in the 2016 drama 'Hwarang', Park Seo-Joon and Choi Woo-Shik worked together in K-drama 'Shut Up Family' in 2012. It is also known that Park Seo-Joon and Peakboy went to the same school. How exciting it'd be to watch these superstars together on screen! But how to watch In the Soop: Friendcation live streaming online? Below, get complete details about the streaming and telecast details of the Korean reality show.

Where to Watch In the Soop: Friendcation?

If you've missed Episode 1 of In the Soop: Friendcation, catch it on Disney Plus Asia at 11 p.m. KST (10 a.m. ET). The paid vacation series of the Wooga squad is the spin-off of In the Soop, and it will see the five celebrity friends embark on a forest ('soop' in Korean) trip to the countryside of South Korea. The travel show's next episode is set to air next Friday (July 29). Fans can watch it on the South Korean cable network JTBC at 9 p.m. KST (8 a.m.). The show has been aired in South Korea and selected Asian countries. However, it is also expected to be released on Disney Plus in other regions, but no confirmation has been given yet. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Crying? ARMY Wonders After Tae Tae Has an Emotional Moment with Wooga Squad In The Soop Friendcation Teaser (Watch Video)

The first episode telecasted the cozy winter vacation of the five members, who apparently got together to celebrate the return of actor Park Hyung-Sik. The three-night trip will head on to its next episode when all the members are finally together with the arrival of Choi Woo-Shik. Check out the preview for Episode 2 below.

In The Soop: Friendcation Episode 2 Trailer

So, if you're looking forward to being a part of this fun ride, watch the show where the team of famous Korean personalities unites and creates a memory that will last forever with them and their adorable fans. (Spoiler Alert: You can also get to know about their secrets!)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).