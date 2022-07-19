BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, breaks down in the teaser video of his upcoming series In the Soop: Friendication. The BTS singer at first confessed that his walls are down when he is with his Wooga Squad. At the clip's end, Taehyung was crying in the dark when all the four boys, Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik, and Peakboy, showed stunning reactions. The video is melting the hearts of the fans online, with netizens giving different responses. In the Soop: Friendcation Poster Features BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon & Others From WOOGA Squad in Group Picture (Check Post).

Watch The Teaser:

Here's How The Fans Reacted

Taehyung happy with his wooga family 🫶 I mean his real friends 💗 pic.twitter.com/b0TpLUH45Q — 💿ᴋᴛʜ1💫 V BORN TO BE A SUPERSTAR✩✩✩(Hiatus) (@Queenpussaysss) July 18, 2022

So Sweet!

The moment when all wooga hyungs check up on taehyung where he was crying 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ge7v66TgLI — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) July 18, 2022

