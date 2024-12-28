The year may be coming to an end, wrapping up all the highs and lows in life, while we look ahead to a new horizon as the year 2025 begins. But that doesn’t mean MBC’s When The Phone Rings series, currently airing, is settling down anytime soon. This series is generating a lot of buzz, and the audience can expect some dramatic moments. Why, you ask? Well, there are many reasons behind it. As we look ahead to what Episode 10, released on December 28, holds, it’s important to know where you can watch the series. When The Phone Rings episodes can be streamed on Netflix, HiTv, and other platforms. Here are three points to remember before you watch the new episode. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 9 Release Date: When and Where To Watch the Upcoming Episode of Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s South Korean Drama.

Sa-eon's Shocking Realisation

Sa-eon discovers that he is not the biological son of Baek Ui-yong. This revelation brings confusion and a sense of betrayal, leaving Sa-eon questioning everything about his past.

The Dark Connection Between Do-Jae and Sa-eon

A chilling twist is revealed when Sa-eon learns that Do-jae's real name was Yun Min-seong before being adopted. This link suggests a deeper, darker connection between the two characters, raising doubts about Do-jae's true intentions. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 7 & 8: Will the Love Between Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Characters Blossom in MBC’s Drama? 3 Key Questions to Watch Out For.

High Stakes and Dangerous Confrontations

As the tension builds, Episode 10 teases a confrontation between Sa-eon and the kidnapper, Park Jae-yoon. With Do-jae unconscious and Hee-jo in danger, Sa-eon is pushed to his limits.

