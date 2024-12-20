When the Phone Rings episode 7 is out and delivered everything fans hoped for—and then some! Social media is on fire as Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok captivate audiences with their breathtaking chemistry. The episode served up emotional revelations, heartwarming romance, and tender moments that highlighted the growing love between the characters. Fans can’t stop raving about the pair’s performances, with one commenting, “Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok are pure magic together!”. The overwhelming reactions prove that this K-drama is only getting better with each episode. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 7 & 8: Will the Love Between Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Characters Blossom in MBC’s Drama? 3 Key Questions to Watch Out For.

True

“Right. There was you. When no one else cared about me, you noticed me. Whenever I was scared, you ran over to save me. Even when I said nothing, even when I didn't cry out for help, you were the only one who listened to me.” Heejoo, you're not alone in this world 🥹… pic.twitter.com/BN8vrG6WKF — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) December 20, 2024

OMG

Finally

Too Good!

Relief

the kidnapper sending a message saying he's going to get the cell phone and Heejoo is scared and runs to lock the door. She heard the sound of the door thinking it was the kidnapper, her relief to see it was Saeon#WhenThePhoneRingsEp #WhenThePhoneRingsEp7 pic.twitter.com/1IFH7UwVTq — Liz 🌻 (@detailsedts) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)