Before you watch the episodes, here are three key points to expect from When The Phone Rings.

More Romance

Baek Sa Eon has never revealed his feelings for his wife, Hong-Hee Joo. But in Episode 6, while hiking, Hee Joo falls off a cliff, and Sa Eon, overwhelmed by the fear of losing her, desperately searches for her. This moment shows his concern for his wife, even though he usually shows little emotion.

The Danger

As more episodes unfold, more problems are revealed. The cat-and-mouse chase, with a hint of romance, has made the series intriguing. Questions remain: Will there be more danger? Will they figure out who pushed her, or will even darker secrets be exposed? ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 6: Hong Hee-Joo Accidental Kiss Baek Sa-Eon in Episode 5 – Here Are 3 Key Developments to Watch in MBC’s Romance Thriller.

Bonding With Audience

With each episode, the bonds between the characters grow stronger, both within the office and with the audience. The development of these relationships, along with past incidents, adds depth to the story.