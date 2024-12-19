Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin are completely capturing viewers' hearts in MBC's When the Phone Rings! Based on a popular web novel, the drama follows Baek Sa Eon (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong-Hee Joo (played by Chae Soo Bin), a couple who married for convenience, only to find their relationship transformed by a mysterious phone call. In Episodes 5 and 6, the emotionally distant couple finally start to see each other's true feelings, growing closer as a result. Sa Eon, who has always put logic above emotion, reveals an unexpected vulnerability with Hee Joo, leaving viewers touched by his change. After the traumatic fall of Hee Joo during their trek, now the question remains will this fall bring more closeness and intimacy between the couple? Or will they get into more trouble after this incident? All questions will be revealed on December 20 when Episode 7 and on December 21 Episode 8 will release. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 6: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Romance Steals Hearts, MBC Drama Receives ‘Perfect’ Reviews From Netizens.
