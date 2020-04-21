Lata Mangeshkar Sends Birthday Wishes to Shivaji Satam By Sharing Throwback Pictures from the Sets of CID

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Shivaji Satam on his Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shivaji Satam, who's known for his role as ACP Pradyuman in CID beside other prominent outings celebrates his birthday today and guess who is one of his major admirers? Of course, no points for guessing Lata Mangeshkar's name. The veteran singer earlier took to her Twitter handle to send some warm birthday wishes to the Nayak actor on his special day. "Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana," she tweeted before sharing some throwback pictures from the sets of CID. Shivaji Satam Birthday Special: From CID to Nayak, 5 Best Roles of the Veteran Star That Prove His Diverse Acting Skills (Watch Videos).

Lata Mangeshkar decided to take a trip down the memory lane and share pictures from the day she had visited the sets of Sony TV's cop show. These pictures definitely take us back in time when the show's popularity was at its peak and when its iconic characters were household names. Seen in the pictures is the entire cast of the show with its leading actors Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Hrishikesh Pandey and Shivaji Satam enjoying hearty laughter with the singer herself. Lata Mangeshkar Shares A Funny Anecdote Involving Her Niece To Break The Lockdown Tension (Read Tweet).

Check out Lata Mangeshkar's Tweet

Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana pic.twitter.com/Fn2lR7IAqW — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath. pic.twitter.com/gqaosVsUx0 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Sony channel has decided to re-run the episodes of this iconic crime show. Since the shooting of its new TV shows has been halted amid the coronavirus lockdown, channels are opting to re-telecast some of its earlier shows. “Our stories were so engaging for people. It was such a good experience for us as actors because we became a large family. The show saw so many actors come and go. It will be fun to relive all of that," Satam had earlier said in his interaction with Times of India.