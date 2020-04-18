Lata Mangeshkar Shares A Funny Anecdote Involving Her Niece To Break The Lockdown Tension (Read Tweet)

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak is here to stay for long as positive cases around the globe are just multiplying with each passing day. During such hard times, the only thing we as a nation can do is stay positive. While the internet is flooded with all things negative and sad news about the coronavirus bug, seems like Lata Mangeshkar wants her fans to not focus on the tension prevailing amid the nationwide lockdown. As the Bollywood singer recently shared a tweet on her micro-blogging site which is full of positive vibes. Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Charlie Chaplin on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

The legendary singer shared a funny as well as interesting anecdote and we bet it will bring a smile on your face. In the post, Lataji told her fans that recently when someone asked her niece that which song she likes to listen these days. To which the singer's niece replied, 'Parde mein rehene do parda na uthaao'. Hilarious! Well, the song really goes well with the lockdown situation. The said song is from 1968 film, Shikar and was sung by Asha Bhosle. Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Veer Savarkar on His 54th Death Anniversary, Says 'I Humbly Greet This Great Son of Mother India' (Read Tweet).

Check Out The Post By Lata Mangeshkar Below:

Namaskar. Is tanaav ke vaatavaran mein aap ke cheheron par thodisi muskurahat laane ke liye..Meri bhanji Rachana ko kisine pucha ki aaj kal tum kaunsa gaana sunti ho to usne kaha “Parde mein rehene do parda na uthaao. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 18, 2020

We love how Lataji has taken the effort to share positivity amid the crisis. It was just a few days back when the Bollywood singer had paid tribute to Chalie Chaplin on his birth anniversary. Well, must say, if you follow the legendary on the micro-blogging site her posts are always full of love and compassion. Let such posts keep on coming Lataji, as your fans love it. Stay tuned!