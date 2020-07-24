Coronavirus lockdown has managed to put a full stop on everyone's outings and we bet you particularly miss watching your favourite celebs stepping out. It's been a while snce we saw celebs partying together and while we are not sure when will that be, like us, they too have been missing these amazing moments and Malaika Arora's latest post is a proof of that. Malaika recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with her gal pals including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita. Sharing the snap, Malaika reminisced the good old days. India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora Grooves on Helen’s Hit Song ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ with Contestants.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a picture of her last outing with the girls before things went south with coronavirus bringing everything to a halt. In the picture, Malaika and the gang are seen dressed in their best as they posed for a super stylish pic together. Along with the throwback picture, Malaika wrote,"When we last all met jus before lockdown ..... outfit makeup Sunglasses’s poseready.... n no masks." Malaika Arora Shares Age-Old Traditional Tried and Tested Home Remedy Immunity Booster in the Times of COVID-19.

Check Out Malaika Arora's Post Here:

Considering everyone has shifted to virtual meetups in the lockdown phase, Malaika, Kareena and Karisma too were spotted enjoying their gossip sessions virtually as they got together on video calls. Amid the lockdown, we have seen Malaika keep her fans updated with all her activities and also her changed lifestyle as she has now embraced the 'no-makeup and kaftan' life.

