Money Heist: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Thala Ajith, Ayushmann Khurrana - Director Alex Rodrigo Picks His Choice of Bollywood and South Actors He Would Cast In Netflix Show's Indian Remake

Money Heist just exploded to the scene on Netflix in its 4th season, purely because of the discussion surrounding the show. The advantage that season 4 had that none of the previous bones did, was the fact that it was released during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown worldwide. And with lots of free time, the world did watch Money Heist and those who were unaware of the web-series binged all the 4 seasons. Today, you will hardly find anyone who has not seen or heard of the show. And for fanatics of the show, a season 5 has been given the green light. Álvaro Morte AKA Professor's 'Farewell' Video From The Sets Of Money Heist Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat!.

And while Money Heist 4 has been given a thumbs up by one and all, we Indians have already seen write-ups and blogs on how we want a certain actor play a certain Money Heist character if an Indian version or adaptation was ever made. And in a conversation with a YouTube channel, Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo himself took his pick of Indian actors he would want to see in desi Money Heist. Ayushmann Khurrana Tells Filmmakers That He Wants to Play the Role of Álvaro Morte aka The Professor from Money Heist! (Watch Video).

Alex picked Ayushmann Khurrana or Vijay as the perfect fit for the scheming professor. His next choice was Mahesh Babu for Tamayo and Shah Rukh Khan for Berlin. In his opinion, Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith would be perfect for Bogota, followed by Ranveer Singh for Denver and Suriya for Suarez. Will Shah Rukh Khan Produce and Star in the Hindi Film Adaptation of Spanish Series Money Heist?.

Watch The Video Below:

Netflix, which had only the streaming rights of Money Heist until the first two seasons, brought the overall rights of the show from season 3 onwards. And while the series continues to enthral the audience all over the world, there is a section of viewers who have begun to feel like the show's storyline has now been dragging. Many of the moves in the show are now anticipated and the novelty that was witnessed in the show's first 2 seasons, isn't there anymore, say some audience. Well, do you agree?