Álvaro Morte AKA Professor's 'Farewell' Video From The Sets Of Money Heist Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat!

Álvaro Morte on Money Heist sets (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Álvaro Morte fever is refusing to die! The lead character of Netflix series Money Heist aka Professor has won the internet and how! Especially after the newly released season 4, the fans are going crazy over his existence and they are from all over the globe. Season 4's ending is on the cliffhanger, leaving fans confused about the further story. The announcement of season 5 is yet to be made. The last episode had Alicia (cop) pointing her gun towards Professor creating a 'checkmate' situation. This made fans predict whether Professor's story has ended in the season. Amid these speculations, Álvaro posted a video from the 'last day' on the sets of La Casa De Papel. Money Heist 4: Twitterati Say Álex Pina’s Crime Drama on Netflix Exceeds Expectations!.

In the video, we can see him hugging his crew after a shot. Still in his 'Professor avatar', Álvaro was all emotional and smiling through those hugs. He also mimicked the mannerisms of Professor while bidding goodbye which received louder hoots and claps. Well, this video will make any fan's heart skip a beat! Check it out below.

Álvaro Morte's Post:

In the caption, he has thanked his crew members and his director. He said that he loves him and owes him so much for without him Professor would not exist. He also thanked his team, his 10 million followers and the person who shot this moment on the sets. Well, we wonder whether this video is from the sets of season 4 or already-shot season 5! All we know that we are not prepared for this farewell!