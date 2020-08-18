Natasa Stankovic and cricketer hubby Hardik Pandya are on cloud nine these days as the pair became proud parents to a baby boy a few weeks ago. Since then, the couple has been on a picture sharing spree on social media and often treat fans with some cutesy photos of their tiny tot. That's not it, as Hardik-Natasa also try and capture their cosy moments at times to cherish and remember for a lifetime. One such day was August 17, when Stankovic tried to upload a kissing picture of the lovebirds. However, her romantic intentions were ruined by Instagram. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?

It so happened that the beauty tried to post a photo of Pandya kissing on the cheek. But sadly, her attempt was removed by gram as it went against their 'community guidelines.' Yep, you read that right. The lady shared a screengrab of the disappointment on her Instagram story which read 'Post removed for harmful false information.' Natasa captioned the image as, “Seriously @instagram?!” Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic’s Son Name Revealed! Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Names His Baby Boy Agastya (View Instagram Story).

Check Out Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Story Below:

Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Story

Later, on the very next day, the dancer-actress shared the same picture on Instagram and surprisingly it was not removed this time. Pandya was also elated to see the same and commented on the picture by saying, “Hahaha love you.” Meanwhile, Hardik will be seen in the latest edition of IPL 2020 that is supposed to be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8. Stay tuned!

