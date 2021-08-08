Big releases are lined up for release this week with what we can call a 'Dhamakedaar week' for OTT releases. Sidharth Malhotra’s war drama Shershaah based on Kargil hero Vikram Batra is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi dropping a day early on the streaming app this Onam. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt's patriotic movie Bhuj: The Pride of India is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 and these mega releases are a treat for the audiences ahead of 2021 Independence Day. Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s When and Where to Watch Karan Johar’s Reality Show Online.

Marvel's animated anthology series What If? is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11 which calls out for all the Marvel nerds to binge-watch the show online. Not to forget that blockbuster Hollywood hit of India, Godzilla Vs Kong is also hitting India once again via Amazon Prime Video on August 14. The Kissing Booth 3 starring Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi is the third and final instalment of the romantic comedy film franchise and is releasing on Netflix on August 11. Take a look at every OTT releases of the week. Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi; 5 Biopics That Will Bring Real-Life Heroes to Life.

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Shaman King: August 9, 2021 | Japanese

2. F&F Spy Racers: August 13, 2021 | Animation Series

3. Valeria S2: August 13, 2021 | Spanish

Sony LIV

1. Shantit Krantit: August 13, 2021 | Marathi

Disney+ Hotstar

1. What If?: August 11, 2021

Lionsgate Play

1.Power Book III Raising Kanan: August 13, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. The Kissing Booth 3: August 11, 2021

2. Beckett: August 13, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Kuruthi: August 11, 2021 | Malayalam

2. Shershaah: August 12, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Ayngaran: August 13, 2021 | Tamil

2. Vivaha Bhojanambu: August 13, 2021 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Bhuj The Pride of India: August 13, 2021

2. Maestro: August 13, 2021

3. Netrikann: August 13, 2021 | Tamil

4. Spin: August 15, 2021

ZEE5

1. India Shayari Project: August 15, 2021

AppleTV+

1. CODA: August 13, 2021

Hoichoi

1. Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Aashenni: August 13, 2021 | Bengali

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2021 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).