Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 16 Written Update: Roshi Gets Makeover To Impress Sir Talha but He Quotes Oscar Wilde's 'Be Yourself' in Sweet Scene (Watch Full Video)

The romantic show featuring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen as Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi, continued to show us the increasing angst between the lead pair as one hides their love and the other tries to get over the sudden change in demeanour.

Entertainment Team Latestly| Feb 07, 2025 03:23 PM IST
Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 16 Written Update: Roshi Gets Makeover To Impress Sir Talha but He Quotes Oscar Wilde's 'Be Yourself' in Sweet Scene (Watch Full Video)
Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in 'Meem Se Mohabbat' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Pakistani Drama Meem Se Mohabbat has become a popular watch for people across South Asia and continues to be on the YouTube Trending page, time and again. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 16 aired on February 6, 2025, and was packed with the perfect blend of heartwarming scenes and infuriating misunderstandings and conflicts. The romantic show featuring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen as Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi, continued to show us the increasing angst between the lead pair as one hides their love and the other tries to get over the sudden change in demeanour. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 16 begins with an adorable Roshi-Mohid scene, as she spends some quality time with the kid and Talha’s father, Abid Ahmed, as she informs him about Sabeeka’s meeting with Talha. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 15 Written Update: Talha Ignores Roshi As His Ex-Fiancé Sabeeka and Show's Antagonist Shariq Make Dramatic Return.

When a tired Talha enters the room and witnesses them together, he tries to distance himself once again by going back to his room. Later we see Talha heading out, as his father tries to question him about Sabeeka and his intentions with allowing him back in his life. A frustrated Talha ends up meeting Sabeeka for dinner and decides to work with her company on a project. On the other hand, Talha’s father speaks to Roshi and gives her some insight into how Mohid was the reason behind Talha and Sabeeka’s engagement being called off. Powered by this knowledge, we see Roshi innocently annoy Sabeeka the following day, where she shows how she prioritises Mohid and loves to help him with his schoolwork.

When an annoyed Sabeeka tries to put down Roshi by calling her “stupid”, Talha is quick to come to her defence and praise her work. On the other hand, Roshi is feeling threatened by the sleek and stylish demeanour of Sabeeka, which is the exact opposite of Roshi’s charming but casual personality. Keen on gaining back Talha’s attention, she asks her dad and mom about getting a makeover and transforms into a high-heel-wearing, straight-haired version of Ayat. But this scene is also preceded by repeated reminders and advice to Roshi on how the only way to find love is by being comfortable in their own skin and not by completely upending it for the wrong reasons.

When the newly “made-over” Ayat struggles to walk at work and accidentally spills piping hot tea on Talha Ahmed, everyone expects the matters to escalate. However, Talha, in true Talha fashion, understands the real intentions behind Roshi’s makeover and decides to have a heart-to-heart conversation with her. Here, he asks Roshi if she has read Oscar Wilde and reiterates his quote - Be yourself, everyone else is already taken. He goes on to tell her that she should be comfortable in her own skin and does not need to change to try to fit in or copy someone. This heartwarming scene has impressed several fans, as it shows that even as he tries to push himself away from Roshi, Talha will always be there to help her when needed.

Watch Video: Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 16

The other subplots of the show have also evolved a lot in Episode 16. Rohail witnesses Jasmine willing to sacrifice herself to protect him from her brothers and decides to marry her. In the meanwhile, the newlywed Omar and Mahi share a sweet moment as they share the load of making breakfast and brainstorm on ways that Omar’s parents, Jalal and Saleeka, can be reminded that nobody in a relationship should be taken for granted. We also get another glimpse of Shariq, as he vows to plot revenge against Roshi to insult her in front of the world. He also says that his plan will not be driven by a short-lived emotional revenge, but will be much more grand.

Watch Video: 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 Teaser

The audience is eagerly trying to guess the different ways that Shariq’s revenge could impact Roshi and Talha and if it will actually finally push them together. The sneak peek for next week’s episode shows us Roshi’s reaction to Talha asking her to stay distant from Mohid. But it is also balanced out by Talha sticking up for Ayat in an office meeting in front of Sabeeka. The show perfectly balances the scale of hope and angst in each episode, increasing anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

