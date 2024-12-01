Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, is already creating waves ahead of its December 5 release. Directed by Sukumar, this highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has shattered pre-sales records, with an astounding 45,000 tickets sold within just eight hours across major national chains, highlighting the film’s immense anticipation. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Censor Update: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Gets U/A Certificate; Runtime Revealed.

According to reports, PVR Inox alone accounted for 37,000 tickets, while Cinepolis followed closely with 8,000 tickets. This exceptional demand, recorded as of Saturday (November 30) night at 10:15 PM, highlights the immense anticipation and buzz surrounding the sequel. This remarkable demand is a clear indicator of Allu Arjun’s growing pan-Indian appeal and the widespread excitement surrounding Pushpa 2. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Steal the Show With Their ‘Angaaron’ Performance at Mumbai Press Meet (Watch Video).

‘Pushpa 2–The Rule’ Hindi Pre-Sales

PUSHPA 2 (HINDI) - WILD FIRE @ NATIONAL CHAINS - 45,000 TICKETS SOLD IN 8 HOURS!#Pushpa2 (Hindi) roars with 45,000 tickets in top 3 national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis - as on Saturday @ 10.15 PM. Headed for a HUMONGOUS start. #AlluArjun PVRInox: 37,000 tickets Cinepolis:… — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 30, 2024

Status After 3 Hours Of ‘Pushpa 2’ (Hindi) Tickets Went Live

At 5 PM, #Pushpa2 (Hindi) sells 12,500 tickets in India's leading national chain - #PVRInox - within 3 hours of tickets going live for sale. #AlluArjun starrer is all set to take a MAMMOTH START on December 5, 2024. BRACE YOURSELVES FOR REAL-TIME UPDATES ON PRE-SALES OF PUSHPA… pic.twitter.com/ogdOTvbnP2 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 30, 2024

Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Pushpa Raj’s journey. In this sequel, audience will see the electrifying clash between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) as their intense rivalry reaches its epic conclusion. Apart from standard format, Pushpa 2 will also be available in various formats, including 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE.

