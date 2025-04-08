On Allu Arjun's birthday, his mega project with Jawan and Bigil director Atlee was officially announced. Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes teaser video, offering a glimpse of the kind of VFX and robotics they can expect from the film. After the video went viral and amassed over six million views, producer Sun Pictures released a new poster to celebrate the milestone. Allu Arjun Announces New Film with Atlee on His Birthday.

However, the poster evokes a strong sense of familiarity. Why? Because it closely resembles the IMAX poster for the 2021 Hollywood film Dune re-release - only here, the shadowed crescent formed by a sand dune has been swapped out for a planet, and the desert backdrop replaced with desert landscape.

AA22xA6 Poster

'Dune' IMAX Poster

It's not a great start in terms of originality for a movie that is supposed to be the biggest in Indian Cinema.

Following the massive successes of Pushpa 2 and Jawan, this marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. It will also be Atlee’s debut in Telugu cinema. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is reportedly being made on a budget of INR 800 crore. Allu Arjun Birthday: From ‘Sarrainodu’ to ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, 5 Highest-Grossing Movies of Pan-India Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

The project was initially pitched to Salman Khan and was intended to be a two-hero film, with the second lead potentially played by either Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth. However, that version didn’t materialise, and Allu Arjun is now set to take on both roles in the mega project, which is tentatively titled AA 22 x A6. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

