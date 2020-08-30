It was on this day in 2019 when Prabhas' most-talked-about project, Saaho, had finally hit the screens and the excitement for which was at an all-time high. Though the film failed to receive any good reviews from critics, Prabhas fans supported it wholeheartedly and its first anniversary means a great deal to them. This Sujeeth directorial was mounted on a crazy budget and the film did wonders at the Japan box office. While Prabhas fans are busy celebrating the movie's first year on Twitter, the actor and his leading lady took to their social media account to share their gratitude for the same. Rs 320 Crore! That's How Much Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho Has Made Even Before Its Release.

"To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho," captioned Prabhas while sharing his monochrome picture. The movie will always remain a special experience for Prabhas since it was his immediate release after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Though it initially faced a few hurdles and was even delayed multiple times, it finally managed to receive heaps of praises from his die-hard fans and admirers alike. Sujeeth on Working With Prabhas in Action Heist Saaho: ‘I Did Not Feel the Pressure to Direct a Big Star Like Him’.

Check Out Prabhas' Post

Saaho's leading lady, Shraddha Kapoor also reminisced her entire journey by sharing BTS pictures with Prabhas and director Sujeeth. Twitter is currently flooded with his fans celebrating the actor's glory and also his status as a Pan-India star.

