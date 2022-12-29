Like with recent years, Malayalam Cinema continues to raise the flag high when it comes to producing quality content. Realising that it cannot afford to pull off big budget extravaganzas that Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema can pull off, Malayalam Cinema is rather focused on bringing out socially-relevant, content-driven films that not only win the industry appreciation within Kerala but also beyond the borders. Imagine when a perfectly average film like Jana Gana Mana manages to turn out to be a talking point in rest of India purely for how it addresses certain pertinent issues that is affecting the country. Year Ender 2021: From Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 to Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali, 11 Best Malayalam Films of 2021 and Where to Watch Them Online.

Yes, Malayalam cinema still makes problematic, silly fare. But for every Aarattu and Monster (our dear Lalettan really needs to ace up his act by now), there is a Pada and an Nna Thaan Case Kodu. In this special feature, we look at 11 Malayalam films that impressed this writer the most. You can share your thoughts, criticisms and feedback in the comments section below.

Pada

A Still From Pada (Photo Credits: E4 Entertainment)

Directed By: Kamal KM

Based on a true incident that happened in 1996, Pada is a thrilling film of four men who takes the district collector as hostage in his own office, while tricking others into thinking that they have real weapons. An exploration into the tribals' fight against a deaf system about their land rights, Pada is truly a bold movie for the times and features fantastic performances from the cast, especially Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan and Joju George. Pada is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kuttavum Shikshayum

A Still From Kuttavum Shikshayum (Photo Credits: Film Roll Productions)

Directed By: Rajeev Ravi

A cop procedural film that also works as an investigative thriller, what makes Kuttavum Shikshayum a standout in its genre is how the director keeps things as realistic as possible. And it is the realism that makes the film even more gripping and arresting than it already has the potential to be. Kuttavum Shikshayum, starring Asif Ali, Sharaf U Dheen, Sunny Wayne, and Alencier Ley Lopez, is streaming on Netflix.

Paka

Basil Paulose in Paka (Photo Credits: Studio 99 Films)

Directed By: Nithin Lukose

A retelling of Romeo and Juliet but through the backdrop of bloody family feuds in Wayanad, Paka is a searing tale of love and revenge caught in a vicious cycle that refuses to quit. Filled with fine performances and some stunning frames, Paka should be on your watchlist, if you haven't seen it already. The movie is streaming on SonyLIV.

Malayankunju

Fahadh Faasil in Malayankunju (Photo Credits: Fahadh Faasil & Friends)

Directed By: Sajimon Prabhakaran

Malayankunju may be a survival thriller, but in its heart, it is about a man, bigoted by his past experiences, finding humanity through some very extenuating experiences and coming out a better person at the end of his ordeal. Like a rebirth from the Nature's womb. The movie made news for AR Rahman's return to Malayalam Cinema since 1993's Yodha, but it will stay long with you for Fahadh Faasil's fabulous performance and its well-done claustrophobic setting. Malayankunju is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Aavasavyuham

Rahul Rajagopal in Aavasavyuham (Photo Credits: 1830 Crew Films)

Directed By: Krishand

There are some movies that are never defined by a single genre, but is rather happy flitting between many. Krishand's delightful Aavasavyuham is one such movie. Framed as a mockumentary, it oscillates between black comedy, occasional nature documentary, a social drama and a sci-fi film. The entire cast is excellent, though special mention has to be given for the Karikku fame Rahul Rajagopal and Nileen Sandra. Aavasavyuham is streaming on SonyLIV.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Kuchacko Boban in Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Photo Credits: Moonshot Entertainment)

Directed By: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval

Kunchacko Boban had a fabulous year in 2022, with three fantastic movies (and one not so great one in Ottu that, though, has a fine twist). Nna Thaan Case Kodu is the actor at his best form, a thief who files a case against PWD Minister for the humiliation caused to him thanks to broken roads and ferocious dogs. The court drama is funny without going theatrical, the supporting cast brings their A-game and Boban delivers a performance that would have made him a frontrunner for National Awards, if the system was just (I see the irony now). At least, he deserves one for being a convincingly terrible dancer in the "Devadoothar Paadi" song, despite being one of Malayalam Cinema's best dancers. Nna Thaan Case Kodu is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Attention Please

Vishnu Govind in Attention Please (Photo Credits: Stone Bench Films)

Directed By: Jithin Issac Thomas

Attention Please is a gripping piece of cinema that leaves you enthralled and queasy, the latter without even the need to go for visual cues. Despite a cast of non-regular faces and its minimal-budget setting, the movie stuns you with its engrossing storytelling from Jithin Issac Thomas, well-placed twist(s) and a brilliant performance from Vishnu Govindan. Attention Please is streaming on Netflix. Attention Please Movie Review: Vishnu Govindan’s Complex Performance Is Trump Card of Jithin Issac Thomas’s Dark and Twisty Netflix Film.

Thallumaala

Tovino and Kalyani Priyadarshan in Thallumaala (Photo Credits: Plan B Entertainments)

Directed By: Khalid Rahman

Let me say this straightaway. The reason I included Thallumaala in this list is not because the screenplay blew me away - the narrative is rather an underwhelming one. But Thallumaala truly impresses thanks to some very imaginative imagery, colourful production and costume design and innovative action choreography. Still can't get the theatre mass fight scene and the car brawl sequence out of my mind. The entire cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, is fantastic. Thallumaala is streaming on Netflix.

Rorschach

Mammootty in Rorschach (Photo Credits: Mammootty Kampany)

Directed By: Nisam Basheer

Rorschach begins off as a mystery thriller before giving off a supernatural thriller vibes only to evolve into a revenge saga, while maintaining itself as a psychological drama. Confused? Well, Rorschach doesn't allow you to feel so while watching it, as it serves out a dark and grim vendetta saga enhanced by brooding images, gloomy English soundtrack and Mammootty's brilliant performance. Special mention also for the supporting cast featuring Grace Antony, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadeesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram and above all, Bindu Panicker. Rorschach is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Promotional Still of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (Photo Credits: Cheers Entertainment)

Directed By: Vipin Das

With Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Malayalam Cinema continues to hold its head high when it comes to making movies that holds a mirror to the society and asking it to make the needed difference. And what's more, it does so in a very yet entertaining and enjoyable manner, without compromising on the sensitivity on dealing with a traumatic subject like domestic abuse. Darshana Rajendran continues to hold promise as an actress to watch out for, while Basil Joseph is an absolute revelation as a misogynist prick whose stumbledown deserves an applause every damn time. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Movie Review: Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph are Exceptional in Malayalam Cinema's Most 'Massy' Film of 2022!

Ariyippu

Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in Ariyippu (Photo Credits: Moving Narratives)

Directed By: Mahesh Narayanan

Ariyippu is perhaps the most meditative work from the director, and despite its slow pacing and desolate setting, the movie turns out to be a very investing insight into human nature in face of desperation and distress. With dependable performances from Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, Ariyippu is worth a watch for the lovers of meaningful cinema. Ariyippu (Declaration) is streaming on Netflix.

