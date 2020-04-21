Coronavirus Outbreak: Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each to FEFSI and Daily Wage Workers of Team Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on daily wage workers across film industries. Their daily income has been hit after the production work had to be stalled owing to the ongoing crisis. This has affected the livelihood of many daily wage earners and in order to help them, many cine bodies set up COVID-19 Relief Funds. Celebs are coming forward to help the daily wage workers in the form of financial support or by providing the necessary food supplies. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also come forward to support FEFSI and the daily wage workers of team Thalaivi. COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI, whereas Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh.

Industry expert Ramesh Bala shared a tweet with the picture of a receipt that shows the figures and the name of the trust towards which Kangana Ranaut has made her contributions. The leading actress of B-town, who would be seen in AL Vijay’s directorial Thalaivi, has extended financial help to the Film Employees Federation of South India and also to the daily wagers of team Thalaivi. She has contributed Rs 5 lakh each to FEFSI and to the daily wage workers amid this lockdown period. Coronavirus Outbreak: Lady Superstar Nayanthara Donates Rs 20 Lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India.

Checkout The Tweet Below:

Considering the COVID 19 pandemic, Ms Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 Lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) COVID 19 Relief Funds, and also Rs. 5 Lakhs for the daily wage workers of the film Thalaivi in which she is playing lead.. pic.twitter.com/HbNGNod21c — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 21, 2020

There are several other actors who have come forward and helped the FEFSI during this hour of crisis. It includes superstar Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan, Thala Ajith, director Karthik Subbaraj, and many others. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.