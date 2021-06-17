This film saw Dhanush (Kokki Kumar) as a boy who runs away from his home after he sees his mother dead. Ahead, he gets hired by gangsters and soon also becomes the right-hand of the crime lord. He then makes many enemies by doing ill things. The movie was critically acclaimed.

Maari & Maari 2 (2015, 2018)

Dhanush made the audience crave for more with Maari. He played a gangster with a heart and even nailed the fighting scenes. Maari and Maari 2 starred different female leads, but Dhanush's badass character was one of the best of his career.

Vada Chennai (2018)

Directed by Vetrimaaran, this movie saw Dhanush (Anbu) as an ace carrom player who dives into the crime world by joining hands with local gangsters to settle their feuds. However, the end will make you scream wow when he takes the goons down. Jagame Thandhiram Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time of Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Film Releasing on Netflix!

Vai Raja Vai (2015)

This movie saw Dhanush making a special appearance. His character of Kokki Kumar from Pudhupettai became so popular that it was briefly brought up in a guest role in Aishwarya Dhanush-directed action-comedy. Watch Dhanush's entry scene below.

That's it, guys! These are some of the South films that saw Dhanush playing a gangster. His next is Jagame Thandhiram that has high expectations attached to it and so let us how well it fares. Stay tuned!