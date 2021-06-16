OTT is the way to watch content these days. The major reason behind this shift is of course the coronavirus wave, as filmmakers do not want to take the risk by releasing their films in theatres. This has adversely affected the big screen business. Having said that, the latest movie which is all set to release on the digital platform is Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram. The makers have already announced where and when the film will make its way online. This one happens to be the next big release in Kollywood. Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush’s Film Arrives On June 18 On Netflix.

However, just in case, you do not know much about Jagame Thandhiram, but are eager to watch it as it stars Dhanush, fret not, as this piece ahead will tell you all things about the South movie. Initially, the flick was supposed to release in n theatres in May 2020, but due to the novel pandemic, it got postponed for almost a year. Here's all about the movie. Read on. Jagame Thandhiram Song Nethu: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Cute Romance Is the Highlight of the Track (Watch Video).

Cast

Dhanush stars as the lead opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi in this gangster thriller. Apart from them, the movie will also see James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan playing key roles.

Plot

Directed by Karthik Subburaj, Jagame Thandhiram will see Dhanush playing a Madurai gangster. The story will revolve around him wherein he gets hired by a powerful crime lord in London to eliminate the mess created by their rival Indian gang. However, amid this, Dhanush is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow. Interesting, right?

Trailer

Here's the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram: Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush Looks Dashing in the New Poster From His Upcoming Film.

Where and When Is Jagame Thandhiram Releasing?

As mentioned above, Dhanush's this film will release online on Netflix at 12.30 PM. Reliance Entertainment, who has co-produced the film announced the same. In the poster, we see the actor wearing a dhoti.

Check It Out:

Movie Review

As the film releases on June 18, reviews are yet not out. Once the review of Jagame Thandhiram is out, we will paste it here. Until then, stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).