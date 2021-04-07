Critics have welcomed Dileesh Pothan’s Joji with open arms which is also the third collaboration of the Malayalam filmmaker with Fahadh Faasil. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. and looks like the film which is the official adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth has pulled the right strings among the critics. Giving out the verdict to Fahadh Faasil's film, Sreeju Sudhakaran of LatestLY wrote "Its twisty narrative infused with black comedy and the awesomeness of Fahadh makes this a highly recommendable watch." Here's what the critics have to say about this Malayalam movie. Joji Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil Brings Another Shade of Grey to Dileesh Pothan’s Macbethian Tale of Greed (LatestLY Exclusive)

Scroll

The lack of dramatic flourishes and a commonplace exploration of criminality give this contemporary Macbeth adaptation a sense of gravitas and cool, sinister air.

New18

It takes great skill to take elements from Shakespeare’s extraordinary stories and weave an original plot around it with ordinary events like an overtly stern family patriarch, family politics, and greed.

The Indian Express

Shakespeare’s grand meshing of crime and punishment in Macbeth has spawned many film and stage versions in many languages around the world. Joji picks up the overarching theme beautifully (both writer and director have incorporated crime and punishment most innovatively in their previous work).

The Hindu

The style is minimalistic, yet without leaving out anything essential. Every element and every character serve its purpose. The pace is steady and consistent all through, with the viewer never ever daring to waver in attention.

Hindustan Times

In what’s easily one of his juiciest performances in recent times, Fahadh breathes life into Joji – a sly, sadistic character with absolutely no remorse. It’s amazing how each of his collaborations with Dileesh and Syam has only resulted in a performance that’s hard to forget.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).