Jr NTR Posts a Heartfelt Note to Fans After RRR Team Confirms His First Look From the Film Won't Release on His Birthday (Read Tweet)

Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Facebook)

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, RRR is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of the year. After Ram Charan's first look from the film was released in March on the occasion of his birthday, fans were expecting a similar treat for Jr NTR's birthday which falls on May 20. Although, the film's team confirmed in a statement that they won't be releasing a teaser or first look given the coronavirus lockdown. The post shared by team RRR read, “We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! Jr NTR’s First Look from RRR Will Not Be Released on His Birthday, Confirms Team (View Post).

This has certainly disappointed fans of the actor who were eagerly waiting for this moment. To pacify his fans who are disheartened by this news, Jr NTR took to social media to share a post the biggest and valuable gift his fans can give him would be by staying home and staying safe. In his post, the actor wrote, "I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done. RRR is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output." RRR Update: Makers Reveal Why They Could Not Release Ajay Devgn's First Look on His Birthday.

Check Out Jr NTR's Post Here:

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is slated to release on January 8, 2021, under the banner of DVV Entertainments. It also marks the South debut of actress Alia Bhatt. The film revolves around, two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.