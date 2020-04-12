RRR: Alia Bhatt to Have a Love Triangle with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Director SS Rajamouli Answers...

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her debut in regional cinema with SS Rajamouli's directorial, RRR. The period drama set during the British era is a fictional story revolving around two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While the movie was earlier slated to hit the screens on July 30, 2020, it was later pushed till January 8, 2021. However, considering the coronavirus situation in the country currently, there are chances that it may get delayed further. The director is yet to start shooting with Alia and a delay in their schedule could mean clashing of her dates allotted to other schedules. RRR Update: Makers Reveal Why They Could Not Release Ajay Devgn's First Look on His Birthday.

"The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her," he said in his recent interaction. The director also elaborated on if Alia will have a love triangle with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the movie. "The film is not a ‘love triangle’ between Alia, Ram Charan and NTR Jr," he clarified while insisting that he needed an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. RRR: Jr NTR Introduces Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sitarama Raju, The Fierce Revolutionary Freedom Fighter! (Watch Video).

"She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her," he quipped. The director hopes that they will be given permission to shoot from May 15. Meanwhile, industry whispers are hinting about him considering a new release date. The director is likely to consult his team and make a decision on if the film would be completed in time before its early 2021 release.