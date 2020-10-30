Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set to get hitched today, that is October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. The actress had announced it earlier that their wedding ceremony would be an intimate affair in the presence of family and close friends. The decision to keep the marriage of the duo a low-key affair is due to the ongoing pandemic, considering the safety of the couple, families and each and every guests. Kajal and Gautam have kicked-off with their pre-wedding function, haldi and mehendi ceremonies, and a few pictures from the event even went viral across social media platforms. Kajal Aggarwal's a Charming Bride-to-Be, Actress' Pictures from Haldi Ceremony Go Viral.

Eariler, bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal had shared a beautiful picture of her in which one can see the actress flaunting the mehendi applied on her hands. She has now shared another picture from her haldi ceremony and we must say, Kajal is looking happy and radiant in this photo. Dressed in a sunny yellow outfit, accessorized with floral jewels, Kajal is all smiles as the rituals are performed. Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Happy Pic From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Stunning in a Desi Outfit!

Kajal Aggarwal’s Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram #kajgautkitched 💛 A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

These lovely pre-wedding festivities pictures of Kajal Aggarwal have been captured by Stories by Joseph Radhik, an international award-winning team of photographers. We just cannot wait to see the bride and bridegroom, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, in their lovely wedding outfits and the beautiful moments from the big day!

