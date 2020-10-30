Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu would be getting married today! The big day is here and fans of this couple are eagerly waiting to see their wedding pictures and all the special moments from the grand affair. Netizens did get to catch glimpses from the actress’ haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Post the pre-wedding ceremonies, here are a few more pictures that have hit the internet. These are the ones in which bride-to-be Kajal can be seen posing for the shutterbugs as she leaves from her residence to Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Mumbai, for her grand wedding. Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Pre-Wedding Function: Bride-To-Be Looks Happy And Radiant At Her Haldi Ceremony!

Kajal Aggarwal looked all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. She was dressed in a simple traditional outfit, covered her chooda as per the traditions, and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Besides these pictures, even Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal has a picture on her Insta story in which she has given a glimpse of the bride-to-be is prepping ahead of her grand wedding. Kajal Aggarwal’s Unseen Pictures With Husband-To-Be Gautam Kitchlu Go Viral!

According to a report in Wedding Sutra, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding will take place in the evening and there would be an after-party for their close friends. We just cannot wait to see the pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony! Stay tuned for more updates on #KajGautKitched and other stories from the world of entertainment.

