It was earlier this month when Kajal Aggarwal announced that she would be tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Before she made this wedding news official, there were rumours that the couple has been secretly engaged. However, there were no pictures or any official statement on it. Gautam has shared a picture on Instagram with his ladylove Kajal and many are curious to know whether it from their secret engagement ceremony or some other event. It’s Official! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to Tie the Knot on October 30 in Mumbai.

There are many other unseen pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and her husband-to-be Gautam Kitchlu doing rounds on social media. These pics are from various events and the duo can be seen having a great time together. These pictures are been shared on social media on the actress’ fan pages. If you haven’t seen them yet, you got to check them out right away! Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys a Pre-Wedding Celebration with Sister Nisha Aggarwal (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu

View this post on Instagram ♾🎈 A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Unseen Pics Of The Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on Oct 6, 2020 at 5:54am PDT

Soon-To-Be Mr & Mrs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on Oct 6, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal had shared a series of pictures, a day after the actress had announced about her marriage, and they were from the former’s pre-wedding bash. It was just the Aggarwal sisters seen in frame and no other gal pals of were seen. There have been some amazing wedding affairs that have taken place in the past few months amid the pandemic, and now fans just cannot wait to see pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding ceremony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).