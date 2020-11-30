Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying her marital bliss with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The actress tied the knot with her entrepreneur beau on October 30 at Taj, Colaba. Post which she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth and then flew off to the Maldives for her honeymoon. While the actress regularly kept updating her social media feed with some stunning holiday clicks, she recently shared a few unseen wedding pictures with her hubby to mark their one month anniversary.

It's been a month since Kajal tied the knot with Gautam in an intimate ceremony and we are delighted to see these new pictures from their wedding album. The pictures posted are from their wedding reception wherein she picked an embellished golden gown while he settled for a classic black suit. Their candid moments perfectly describe their happy relationship and we hope we get to see more of such unseen, happy clicks.

Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal - Gautam Kitchlu wedding photos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal and Gautam dated for a while before taking the big step in their relationship. The actress plans on getting back to her work post her long break. She's also venturing into digital space with a Tamil web series titled 'Live Telecast' and we are excited to see her offering. Until then, let's keep admiring her beautiful clicks and the happy couple that they are.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).