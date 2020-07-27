KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead, is the sequel to the 2018 Kannada film KGF Chapter 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this upcoming period action drama also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. He would be essaying the character named Adheera. The makers have shared a new poster in which they have mentioned, ‘Unmasking Adheera on July 29th at 10 AM’. Yash’s Look from KGF Chapter 2 Hits Internet; Fans Rejoice as the Kannada Actor Completes 12 Years in the Industry.

Sanjay Dutt is a versatile actor of Hindi Cinema and to see him in the avatar of a baddie in KGF Chapter 2, fans are thrilled about it. When the makers had earlier dropped a glimpse of his look from the films, one couldn’t stop going gaga over it. Dutt’s character is said to be brutal and one just cannot wait to see his dangerous physical appearance in the film. The poster shared by the makers features a sword amid a coal mine with a flame in the backdrop and has the caption that reads, ‘Unveiling The Brutality’. Prabhas 22 To Be Helmed By KGF Director Prashanth Neel? Checkout Fans’ Tweets Here.

New Poster Of KGF Chapter 2

There is no clarity whether a teaser or another poster of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera would be unveiled on July 29. This film also features Raveena Tandon in a major role. Besides Kannada, the film would also be released in dubbed languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The makers had earlier stated that KGF Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on October 23, 2020. But there is no confirmation if they have changed the release date owing to the ongoing global crisis.

