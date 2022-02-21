Well-known Tamil film lyricist and poet Lalithanand passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 47. Sources close to the lyricist said that he had been unwell for some time and that he had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Adayar. However, his condition deteriorated on Sunday and he passed away. Shaman Mithru Dies of COVID-19 Complications; Tamil Actor Was Known for His Role in Thorati.

The lyricist, who shot to fame for his song 'En Veetula Naan Irundhene' from director Gokul's 'Idharkkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara', featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, had also written songs for other films such as 'Adhey Neram Adhey Idam', 'Rowthiram', 'Maanagaram', 'Kashmora','Junga', 'Thirumanam' and 'Anbirkiniyal'. Venkat Pakkar, Director Of The Tamil Movie 4G, Dies In Accident.

Lalithanand had also penned songs for director Gokul's upcoming film 'Corona Kumar', featuring Silambarasan in the lead. The lyricist has also published a compilation of poems. While one was titled 'Lemuriavil Irundha Kaadhali Veedu', the other was titled, 'Oru Elumichaiyin Varalaru'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).