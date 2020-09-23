Madhavan Nair, but widely known as Madhu, is the veteran actor, director and producer of Malayalam Cinema. He was one of the most sought after actors from the 1960s through 1980s. The 87-year-old has acted in more than 370 movies and also helmed around 12 films. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contributions towards arts. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have extended their heartfelt wishes to Madhu Sir, as he fondly addressed in the industry. Marakkar Director Priyadarshan Gives an Update on the Release Date of Mohanlal's Next.

Before stepping into the world of cinema, you’d be amazed to know that Madhu was a Hindi lecturer in S T Hindu College and then Scott Christian College at Nagercoil. During his course as a professor, he came across an advertisement inviting applications for the National School of Drama Course and that’s how he enrolled himself at the prestigious theatre training institute. In 1963, he made his acting debut with the film Ninamaninja Kaalpaadukal in which he had essayed the role a brave soldier of the Indian army. But his most notable role happened with the film Chemmeen that won him the President’s Gold Medal. Madhu created a niche for himself in Malayalam Cinema when it was ruled by superstars such as Prem Naseer and Sathyan.

Mohanlal

Happy Birthday Dear Madhu Sir pic.twitter.com/XVuT9Wphla — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 23, 2020

Priyadarshan

Happy Birthday Dear Madhu Sir pic.twitter.com/oDjoHHOLxb — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) September 23, 2020

Madhu has been in the acting industry for more than five decades and he has given finest performances in his career. Here’s wishing the veteran actor of Malayalam Cinema a very happy birthday!

