Actress Amala Paul can heave a sigh of relief, now that the Madras High Court has ruled in her favour and stopped her ex-boyfriend and musician Bhavninder from publishing personal pictures of theirs on the internet. As per a report in The News Minute, Justice Satheeshkumar has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 22 and asked Bhavinder to file his response by then. Amala Paul Spills the Beans about Her Second Marriage Photos with Bhavinder Singh That Went Viral.

Amala, had filed a defamation case in November against Bhavninder for sharing pictures of the actress and himself and claiming that they were married. This led to speculation that Amala and Bhavninder had indeed tied the knot in a secret wedding in March 2020. But the actress has refuted these rumours. Amala Paul Ties the Knot with Bhavinder Singh: All You Need to Know about the Man She Married.

Amala, in her suit, reportedly mentioned that the photos, taken in professional capacity, were misused by Bhavninder and sought a stay against the singer from publishing him again.

