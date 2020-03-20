Amala Paul Ties the Knot with Bhavinder Singh: All You Need to Know about the Man She Married

Amalal Paul and Bhavinder Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular South actress Amala Paul has tied the knot with her longtime beau Bhavinder Singh. The pictures from her wedding are now going viral on the internet and for reasons valid enough. Amala is known for being fiercely guarded about her personal life and the sudden news of her wedding was bound to come as a shocker. Though the couple successfully kept their relationship under wraps and media never received enough fodder about their romance, we know he's a singer by profession. Amala Paul Gets Married to Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Pics from Malayalam Actress’ Wedding Go Viral.

Bhavinder Singh resides in Mumbai and is a singer by profession. There were reports that the Mollywood actress was in a live-in relationship with her man before she tied the knot. Photos of Amala hanging out with Bhavninder, wearing a burkha, recently surfaced on social media and later he had shared pictures from their Bali holiday. However, Bhavinder was quick to delete them, post which he also made his Instagram account private.

Check Out her Wedding Pictures

Actress #AmalaPaul married #BhavninderSingh (Singer And CEO, Himalayan Yogi) Congrats to the newly married couple ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FdEKKqr4Ck — Tamil Movies (@tamil_films) March 20, 2020

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay. They got married in 2014 in Chennai but announced their decision to part ways in 2016. The couple was granted a divorce in 2017.