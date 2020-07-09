Netflix's German series Dark became a massive sensation and the series' third and final season released recently leaving fans completely mind blown. The series known for its twist and complicated story line had everyone racking their brains to interpret and understand it. As soon as the final season released, social media was filled with jokes and memes relating to the same and the series has surely become a massive pop culture phenomenon. The thriller series has been time and again praised for its gripping content and now it has also found itself a fan in one of the biggest South superstars. Yes! Wondering who? Well, it is none other than Mahesh Babu. Dark Season 3 Review: A Fitting Finale That Could Crown This Netflix Series as the Best Sci-Fi Show of the Decade!

The actor recently took to social media to praise the German series as he stated that he had watched it and was mighty impressed with the same. Mahesh Babu taking to Twitter wrote, "#DARK !! Unbelievably conceived, written and executed!! Strongly recommend watching the original German version with English subtitles." The actor recommended it to his fans as he put up this post. For the uninitiated, the series is a science fiction thriller with a time travel twist. It stars Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel in lead roles who have now become famous world over thanks to the rave reviews the series has received world over. David Warner Gives Mahesh Babu a Run for his Money as he Delivers Dialogue From Superstar’s Movie Pokiri.

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Post Here:

Dark released its final season in June 2020 and received some amazing reviews. LatestLY gave the series a 4/5 rating and praised it for its visual appeal. The review read, "Dark is by far the best sci-fi series that we have seen in the past decade, with a finale that brings it to a glorious close.

