Mahesh Babu Shares a Goofy Quarantine Selfie with Daughter Nitara (View Pic)

Mahesh Babu With Daughter Sitara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Probably after a long time, Mahesh Babu has a lot of free time on his hands, due to COVID-19 lockdown. The actor is making the most of this quarantine period and chilling with his 7-year-old daughter Sitara, watching movies and clicking goofy pics. The young kiddo recently made her Instagram debut, probably because she was too bored of the lockdown. The account is being managed by her mother, Namrata Shirodkar. Well, the father-daughter duo is having a gale time on social media posting pictures. Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Post For His ‘Amma’ On Her Birthday! (View Pic).

Today, Mahesh Babu took to hos Instagram page and shared an adorably goofy picture with Sitara, who reposted the pic on her Instagram. He captioned: "Goofing around. The new normal. Stay home. stay safe. stay strong." SS Rajamouli Confirms His Next Project With Superstar Mahesh Babu (Deets Inside).

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Latest Picture With Sitara:

Here Is Another Picture That Mahesh Babu Shared On His Twitter Handle:

Quarantined nights !! Has its own perks❤️❤️❤️ Staying home is staying safe! pic.twitter.com/lJfWOi54gW — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 11, 2020

Here Is Another Picture of the Father-Daughter Duo Watching Stuart Little

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which received a positive response from the fans and the film critics. The action-comedy was directed by Anil Ravipudi.