Malayalam Actress Anumol Lashes Out at Perverts for Sending Her Photos of Their Private Parts, Says ‘Will Report to Cyber Crime Cell’

Anumol (Photo Credits: Insta)

Social media has its plus as well as minuses. While the medium acts as a superb tool for our celebs to connect with their fans, but at the same time it also can turn into an ugly spot altogether. Online harassment and commenting nasty stuff on pictures and videos is nothing new and looks like Mollywood actress, Anumol recently experienced something similar. It so happened that frustrated with dirty pics and whatnot, the actress took to her Instagram story and lashed out at perverts for sending her photos of their private parts. In the long message, the South star said to the anti-social peeps to stop sending obscene pics to her as she is tired of blocking them. Not just this, she also warned them that she will report the said incident to the Cyber Crime cell. Bois Locker Room Row: Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha React to Horrific Group Chat Incident, Call For Sex Education, Change in Mentality.

Taking to her Insta story, she wrote that the only feeling she gets after seeing those vulgar pics is of disgust. “To all the guys sending me photographs of your private parts. STOP! I'm tired of blocking. Also, this one guy keeps sending me the video of his ***** from different accounts as if it's God's greatest gift. Next time, I'll report you to the Cyber Crime cell. Also, for all the douchebags sending women such pervert images, know this. It certainly doesn't result in any other emotion than DISGUST." Mira Rajput Reacts to 'Bois Locker Room' Controversy by Sharing Excerpts From an Essay on Parenting Boys.

Check Out Anumol's Instagram Story Below:

Anumol's Instagram Story

Well, we totally agree with the actress here as vulgarity should never be entertained. While online abuses are nothing new in the social media culture, it's sad to see it's number increasing at an alarming rate. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anumol's last flick was Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte and will be next seen in Thamara. Stay tuned!