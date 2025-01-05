Cases of sexual abuse and misconduct have seen a significant rise in recent times in the entertainment industry. In the most recent case, Malayalam actress Honey Rose accused an individual of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks on her social media platforms. Taking to social media, Honey vowed to take legal action against those making "sexually coloured remarks" about her. Although the actress had previously ignored such behaviour for a long time, her latest post reveals her intention to take legal action from now on. Honey Rose Shares Glimpse of Her Intimate Birthday Bash, Actress Thanks Fans for the Wishes (Watch Video).

Honey Rose To Take Legal Action Against Stalkers

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (January 5), the Malayalam actress, refusing to name the individual, expressed her frustration over a recent event where the person insulted her. She alleged that the person resorted to retaliation on social media after she declined his subsequent invitations to attend any programme. Rose, in her post, wrote, "People close to me ask me why I wasn't reacting when a person is constantly trying to insult me with double-meaning remarks. They wonder whether I enjoy them or accept what he says."

Check Out Honey Rose’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

Rose further alleged that the person had been "vengefully stalking her" and "insulting her with remarks" that "offend the modesty of a woman". All this because she refused to accept his invitations. She continued, "She constantly quotes my name in the media in a degrading manner. I used to wonder whether a person can insult a woman because he is rich or whether the legal system in our country offers protection against this." She added that she often chooses to ignore such people, but that doesn't mean that she has completely given up reacting to such behaviour. She concluded her note, by writing, "Freedom does not grant one the right to insult another's freedom." Mukesh Sexual Assault Case: Actress Withdraws Complaint Against Malayalam Actor Citing Lack of Government Support.

On the professional front, Honey Rose will be next seen in the film Rachel scheduled for a theatrical release on January 10.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

