Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Recalls His First Interview For Doordarshan With Ravi Vallathol

Mammootty, Ravi Vallathol (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passed away on April 25 at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. The 67-year-old actor’s demise left the industry members shocked. From acting in television serials to films to anchoring shows, Ravi Vallathol was a popular face in Mollywood. One of his best performances was seen in Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s film, Oru Pennum Randaanum. Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared fond memories of Ravi Vallathol. Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol, 67, Passed Away at Residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mammootty shared a post on Facebook in which he mentioned that his first interview for Doordarshan was anchored by Ravi Vallathol. His post that was in Malayalam language read, “Ravi’s passing has caused me a lot of pain. He was a good friend. He was the first to take my interview for Doordarshan after I won my first state award. After that Ravi and I worked in many movies. We were also always in touch. Losing such a good friend has caused me a lot of pain.”

Mammootty’s Post On Ravi Vallathol

Ravi Vallathol was the son of TN Gopinathan Nair and the nephew of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon. He has acted in more than 50 films, but was majorly a part of the small screen industry. He had a successful career in the television industry for about three decades. He was awarded the Kerala State Television Awards for his performance in the TV series American Dreams. Ravi Vallathol is survived by his wife Geethalakshmi.